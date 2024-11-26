Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

