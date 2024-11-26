AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

AGT stock opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 0.78. AVI Global Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 202.50 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.72.

Insider Activity

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($29,640.79). Also, insider June Jessop bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,784.48). 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

