Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 645,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,622 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 3.1 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.3244 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.