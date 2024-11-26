Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

