Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Kenvue worth $133,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.