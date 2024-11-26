Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.