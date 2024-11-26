BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Head-To-Head Comparison

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FinWise Bancorp 14.78% 8.63% 2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BEO Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 1.84 $14.21 million N/A N/A FinWise Bancorp $85.61 million 2.89 $17.46 million $1.06 17.64

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

