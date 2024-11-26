Berenberg Bank Upgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

