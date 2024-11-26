Bertrand Bodson Purchases 734 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,605.70 ($3,272.67).

Tesco Stock Down 0.1 %

LON TSCO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 351.80 ($4.42). 87,158,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280,088. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 272.30 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 373.90 ($4.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.43.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.