Bertrand Bodson Purchases 734 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,605.70 ($3,272.67).
LON TSCO traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 351.80 ($4.42). 87,158,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280,088. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 272.30 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 373.90 ($4.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.43.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
