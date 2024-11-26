BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224,904.87

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $63.10 or 0.00068027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $305.92 million and $224,904.87 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
