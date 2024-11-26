Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires 476 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 113,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 98,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

