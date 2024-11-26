BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

TSE ZDV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.76. 40,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,759. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.18.

