BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 3rd

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.76. 40,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.18. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$18.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.93.

