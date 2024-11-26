BNB (BNB) Price Tops $620.17 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $620.17 or 0.00664380 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $89.31 billion and $2.78 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,010,172 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,010,239.27. The last known price of BNB is 644.23832903 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2289 active market(s) with $2,711,876,677.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
