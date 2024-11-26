Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $149.80 and last traded at $151.78. Approximately 2,796,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,176,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.10.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing
Boeing Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Magnificent CEOs: Why Buy Stock in Any Company They Are Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Authorized $1 Billion Stock Buybacks to Boost Value
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.