Boston Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $77.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.39.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.