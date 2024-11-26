Boston Family Office LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

