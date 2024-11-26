BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is QVIDTVM Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,653 shares during the quarter. BRC accounts for 7.7% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 1.52% of BRC worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BRC

In related news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,392.31. This represents a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

BRC Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. BRC Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $636.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

