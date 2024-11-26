Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

BFH stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

