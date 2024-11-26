Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $282.82

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,176 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $285.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $197.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

