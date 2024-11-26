Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of DHR opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

