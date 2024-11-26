Brooklyn Investment Group Has $646,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

