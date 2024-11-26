Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2,143.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $616.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $532.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

