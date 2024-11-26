Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $304.86 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

