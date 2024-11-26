Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

