Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:ACWV opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

