Bruce M. Lisman Buys 1,500 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $17,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,511.59. This trade represents a 2.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MYE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 340,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 60.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 624,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 336.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

