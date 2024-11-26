Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 11272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

The company has a market cap of C$54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

