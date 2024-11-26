CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.63. 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

CAR Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

