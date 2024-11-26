Cardano (ADA) Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $32.51 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.39 or 0.03588133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00045028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,851,308 coins and its circulating supply is 35,073,778,164 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

