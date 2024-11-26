Carlson Capital Management Acquires 26,117 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,561,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 550.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 31,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.