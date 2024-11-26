Carlson Capital Management Has $819,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,165,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,833,793. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

