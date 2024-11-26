Carlson Capital Management Makes New $252,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,946,000 after acquiring an additional 104,771 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.18. 904,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

