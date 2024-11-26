Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,697. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. 1,406,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

