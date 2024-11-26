Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.