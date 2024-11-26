Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,024,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.27.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

