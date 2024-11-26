Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 885 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

MAIN stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.