Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 6,838 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 167.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,586,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,495,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,207,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 171.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 560,924 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

