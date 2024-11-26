Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after acquiring an additional 356,196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after buying an additional 120,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,073,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

