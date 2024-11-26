Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $373.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $282.64 and a twelve month high of $377.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

