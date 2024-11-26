Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,821 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 366,810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,322.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 135,930 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.