Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 46 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.88 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average is $226.36.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.