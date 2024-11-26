Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $778,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

