Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $37.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 25,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

