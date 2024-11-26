Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 39,208 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,946,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 77,870 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

