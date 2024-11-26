Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 55,847 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $18,163,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.9 %

HAS opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.