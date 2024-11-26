Charles M. Sonsteby Purchases 10,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 1,288,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,633. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

