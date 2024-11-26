Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $384.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,147,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.