Cheelee Price Hits $9.48 (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $183.41 million and $6.69 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for approximately $9.48 or 0.00010111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,799,695.9873525 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 9.4728321 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,337,739.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

