Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after acquiring an additional 672,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.42. 2,317,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.